Australia launches Robotics Roadmap to help modernise the economy

Australia has readily implemented a range of robotic and automated systems across a number of industries, from launching the world’s first automated port to operating driverless trucks within its mines.

In the way of maintaining this progression, the country has now unveiled its first Robotics Roadmap at Parliament House, Canberra.

Developed by the Australian Centre for Robotic Vision, the roadmap will outline ways to better implement autonomous solutions across Australian industry, education and government.

“Australia’s Robotics Roadmap is a critical step towards a national strategy to invest in robotic technology to create and support a vibrant economy, community and nation,” said Dr Sue Keay, Chief Operating Officer of the Centre for Robotic Vision and Chair of the new Roadmap.

“With support and collaboration between industries, government, researchers and developers in coming years we will see robotic technology developed that can help maintain our living standards, protect the environment, provide services to remote communities, reduce healthcare costs and create more efficient and safer workplaces.”

The roadmap has been shaped by experts across the manufacturing, agriculture, defence and healthcare sectors amongst others, with submissions for it having been made in 2017.

“Australia has a talented pool of robotics leaders and researchers who are working on some incredibly exciting projects,” Keay continued.

“We have an opportunity to take a collaborative, multi-sector approach to education, funding and legislation to benefit industries and lead the way in the development of robotic technology that can solve real global challenges.”