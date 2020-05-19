Article
Technology

Australia to Invest $20 Million into Video Game Industry

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The Australian Government will invest $20 million into an Australian Interactive Games Fund over the next three years, Computerworld Australia reported.

The first distribution is expected to occur by the end of the financial year, and the decision about how the money will be spent will be determined next year.

“This fund will assist the sector to reclaim their competitive advantage and support the development of games in Australia, investing in the intellectual property of our creative businesses to give them a stronger position internationally,” said Arts Minister Simon Crean at yesterday’s 2012 Screen Producers Association of Australia conference in Melbourne.

Australia’s gaming industry has grown significantly over the past few years, with companies such as EA, THQ, Take-Two, Rockstar Games and SEGA establishing a presence Down Under to offer a range of games and apps for both educational and entertainment purposes.

Click here to read the November issue of Business Review Australia

In a study cited by Dr Tim Marsh in a previous article published in Business Review Australia, more adults between the ages of 18-50 play computer games than kids under the age of 18, and more businesses are beginning to harness the ‘serious gaming’ concept, involving those intended for learning, training, and informational purposes, within the workplace.

According to Caroline Taylor, IBM UK & Ireland Vice President of Marketing and Communications, serious gaming is especially effective to “train the workforce of tomorrow, give them the skills that they are going to need as well as improving the skills of the people who are already out in the business environment today.”

The federal government’s investment is a big step forward in the development of this industry.

"We are delighted at the governments support to the Games Industry as we believe this investment will provide a great opportunity for producers across all genres and platforms to work with the games sector to develop dynamic content that will engage and excite audiences,” said Brian Rosen, SPAA President, according to the organisation’s media release.

“We look forward to seeing the further outcomes emanating out of the cultural review."

AustraliaBusiness Review AustraliaEducationgovernment
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy