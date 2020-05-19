Article
Technology

Aussie pride creates web boom

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Mining is providing an excellent cushion for the Australian economy, but a report released by Deloitte Access Economics shows that ‘.au’ domain names are also adding a significant amount of financial support. In the last financial year, this sector has driven in $474.7 million and created full-time positions for 4,330, according to the numbers reported by NETT.

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Read the latest issue of Business Review Australia

The report went on to say that 60,000 new domain names were registered each month in 2011, with 85 per cent of these ending in ‘.com.au.’ Approximately 11 per cent of registrations ended in ‘.net.au’, and 80 per cent of these sites are registered in large metropolitan areas.

More than half of the domains included in the survey were created by companies, while 18 constituted personal websites, 14 per cent were sole traders, 11 per cent were registered businesses, partnerships were 2 per cent and nonprofits made up the remaining one per cent.

The increase is significant when you consider that in 2002, there were fewer than 500,000 ‘.au’ websites registered, creating a 600 per cent boost in domain activity.

Fingers crossed that US-based SOPA doesn’t infringe on the existence of these Aussie domains.

AustraliaEconomyboomInternet
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy