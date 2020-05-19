Aussie pride creates web boom

Mining is providing an excellent cushion for the Australian economy, but a report released by Deloitte Access Economics shows that ‘.au’ domain names are also adding a significant amount of financial support. In the last financial year, this sector has driven in $474.7 million and created full-time positions for 4,330, according to the numbers reported by NETT.

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Read the latest issue of Business Review Australia

The report went on to say that 60,000 new domain names were registered each month in 2011, with 85 per cent of these ending in ‘.com.au.’ Approximately 11 per cent of registrations ended in ‘.net.au’, and 80 per cent of these sites are registered in large metropolitan areas.

More than half of the domains included in the survey were created by companies, while 18 constituted personal websites, 14 per cent were sole traders, 11 per cent were registered businesses, partnerships were 2 per cent and nonprofits made up the remaining one per cent.

The increase is significant when you consider that in 2002, there were fewer than 500,000 ‘.au’ websites registered, creating a 600 per cent boost in domain activity.

Fingers crossed that US-based SOPA doesn’t infringe on the existence of these Aussie domains.