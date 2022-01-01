Technology Articles

How China’s Ping An is realising its sustainability goals

From advancing green finance to revitalising rural areas, here’s how China’s biggest financial services firm achieving its sustainability goals

Why brands, retailers must step into the metaverse – WRC

The metaverse has a growing relevance to retail, and brands must embrace the opportunity if they are to attract new consumers, reports WRC and Railsbank

Singapore named best city for NFT and Metaverse careers

Singapore has been named the best city for a career in NFTs and the Metaverse, while Hong Kong, Tokyo, Sydney, Melbourne rank highly

CIOs should address digital skills and influence culture

Andrew Mawson, Founder & CEO at Advanced Workplace Associates (AWA), on how CIOs are increasingly seen as agents for change in organisations

Five priorities for tech leaders in Australia, New Zealand

To better compete in the digital economy and support firms through change, CIOs in ANZ should follow these five priorities, says Info-Tech

Bain & Co on myths that hinder cloud in financial services

Insights from consultancy Bain & Company highlight the myths and misconceptions that are hindering cloud adoption in financial services

CIOs embrace tech to drive an effective digital workplace

Andrew Mawson, Founder & CEO at consultancy Advanced Workplace Associates (AWA), shares his views on training, skills and technology in the workplace

How Microsoft is taking Asia startups from idea to unicorn

Microsoft boosts support for startups in Asia with new inclusive platform and benefits of US$300,000, as Asia’s startup space becomes increasingly dynamic