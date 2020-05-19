Article
Apple's 5 Major Announcements For The iPad, iMac and Yosemite

May 19, 2020
As if Apple’s keynote address in September wasn’t enough for the giant tech company, another keynote address today provided information on more new hardware and software. Below are the five major announcement out of California.

iPad Air 2

This is what everyone was expecting out of the event today. The svelte new iPad—6.1 millimeters—will run on iOS 8.1 (available Monday). In a move that iPad users were expecting in previous generations, the Touch ID fingerprint unlock option is now standard feature. It will have the same battery capacity as the iPad Air, and both front and back cameras have been improved. A 16, 64 and 128 GB option will be available starting next week, while the last generation option will decrease in price.

iPad Mini 3

Like the Air 2, no design changes occurred, but it will be available in a new color—gold. The same changes have been made to the mini, which added a retina display last year after low-resolution complaints

New iMac

A retina display has been a long time coming to the 27-inch iMac, the company’s all-in-one computer. With the last of Apple’s displays upgrading, it becomes one of the best screens of any desktop, and Apple’s largest high-resolution display yet. One terabyte of storage comes with the iMac, as well as a 3.5GHz processor.

OS X Yosemite

Apple once again provides its customers with a free-to-download new operating system. OS X Yosemite will seamlessly integrate all Mac devices once the new OS 8.1 update is available. The feature is called Continuity, allowing users to start work on a device and have it carry over to another.

Apple Pay

Although this was announced at the keynote address in September, we have a date on when the new payment platform launches: October 20th, with the launch of iOS 8.1.

