ANZ teams up with Fitbit and buys property startup in new digital push

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) has announced an acquisition and partnership with Fitbit as it looks to drive its digital transformation.

ANZ has bought property startup REALas, a technology firm that aims to provide homebuyers more accurate information on properties, including price estimates.

The bank has also announced a partnership with wearable tech giant Fitbit, a move which will allow ANZ customers to pay for goods using a Fitbit Ionic.

Commenting on the acquisition of REALas, ANZ Managing Director Customer Experience and Digital Channels Peter Dalton said: “This is an important acquisition for our digital transformation as we know customers are increasingly turning to online resources for help as they navigate the Australian property market.”

REALas will continue to operate independently as a wholly-owned subsidiary of ANZ.

The Fitbit partnership represents another important digital step, this having rolled out various mobile payment deals with numerous other companies over the past 18 months. ANZ’s Australian customers will be able to load their eligible Visa debit or credit cards through the Fitbit app so they can make simple and more secure purchases on the go

Commenting on the new partnership, ANZ Managing Director Products Bob Belan said: “ANZ is committed to being at the forefront of new payment experiences so we’re pleased to be offering our customers a convenient way to pay on the go with their Fitbit Ionic.”