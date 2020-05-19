Deputy CEO Graham Hodges to leave after 27 years at ANZ

ANZ has announced the departure of long-serving Deputy CEO Graham Hodges, who will retire in May after spending 27 years at the bank.

Having joined the business in 1991, Hodges held numerous important roles which included CEO of the New Zealand business, Managing Director of Corporate Banking and Chief Economist.

He has been in his current position of Deputy CEO since 2009, providing valuable support to current boss Shayne Elliott.

Commenting on the retirement decision, Elliott said: “Graham has made a significant contribution to ANZ over many years, working tirelessly across a diverse portfolio of responsibilities. He can be proud of the positive impact he has had not only on our relationships with our customers and key stakeholders, but also for the way he has mentored our next generation of leaders.

“Personally, I want to thank him for his efforts in helping reshape ANZ into the bank it is today as well as the support and advice he has provided to me over many years. I know everybody at ANZ wishes him every success in the next phase of his life.”

ANZ confirmed that Hodges will continue to represent the company on the Board of AMMB Holdings.

In other executive movement announcements, McDonald’s Australia and New Zealand Head of Digital Mark Wheeler has joined Google Australia in a senior marketing role.

Wheeler, who also has experience working the UK, will head up large customer and YouTube marketing for the company in ANZ.