Fitbit and HPB to collaborate supporting Singapore’s healthy population project

Today Fitbit announced its plan to collaborate with Singapore’s Health Promotion Board (HPB) in support of the country’s healthly population project and Smart Nation Initiative.

The collaboration is Fitbit’s first major integration of a digital health platform and wearables into a national public health programme, which will be known as Live Healthy SG. The initiative has been uniquely designed by Fitbit and HPB to harness technology, behaviour insights and analytics to help Singaporeans of all ages to get healthier.

Known for being one of the healthiest countries, Singapore is recognised for its efficient healthcare system. However, like many others, the country is seeing a rise of chronic conditions such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes and cancer. Therefore, the initiative aims to improve the populations health with the use of technology.

“We intend to work with industry innovators, such as Fitbit, on additional efforts to use technology to provide Singaporeans with personalized health advice and nudges, so that they can take control of their own health. Participants of this program will benefit from Fitbit’s plan to incorporate artificial intelligence and machine learning to encourage physical activity, healthy eating and better sleep quality. The insights gathered can also help to enrich HPB’s health promotion programs,” says Health Promotion Board, CEO, Zee Yoong Kang.

Participants will receive a dynamic and personal experience that will incorporate the full Fitbit ecosystem of wearable devices, software and services, 1:1 health coaching and guidance. Live Healthy SG will officially go live late October 2019, however participants can pre-register starting mid-September.

“At Fitbit, our focus has always been on making health more accessible and achievable by giving people fun, simple and innovative technology – and this focus has driven results for millions around the world,” says cofounder and CEO of Fitbit, James Park.

“Our partnership with the Singapore Health Promotion Board is a recognition of our work to date, and we are confident that the powerful combination of our devices, software and services will motivate Singaporeans to improve their health, while also tangibly helping a nation to improve health at scale. We commend Singapore for its leadership and look forward to seeing other countries follow a similar blueprint to improve the health of their people.”