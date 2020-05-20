Article
Technology

Alibaba launches Alipay Everywhere - four things you need to know

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Alibaba is set to roll out its new Alipay Everywhere app and it features a number of exciting features – some more unusual than others.
 

After an introductory period in China, the mobile app is due to be rolled out across more markets. 

Here are four things you need to know:

1. Ask anyone
 

The strangest (by far!) enables users to ask strangers to carry out work in return for money. The feature was originally used in an elaborate April Fools Day prank last year.

2. Service map
 

Alipay Everywhere uses location pins on its GPS map - each pin represents a service that can be provided. Users are allowed to pick their service across a range of categories such as repair or education. Alipay also provides a platform for the buyer and seller to chat before the deal is closed.

The buyer makes the payment to Alipay, which pays the money to the provider only after the job has been completed.

3. Social networking
 

The challenge for Alipay is to encourage strangers to use the service and has sought to do this by encouraging engagement among friends and by offering “privileged status” to the first 10,000 providers to use the app.

4. Free?
 

Ant Financial, the company backing Alipay, is yet to announce charges for service users and providers which could mean that the app won’t contribute to company profits. With a database of 100 million potential users and massive resources at its disposal, operating the app won’t take much for the company. 

The September issue of Business Review Australia & Asia is now live.

Follow @BizRevAsia and @MrNLon on Twitter.

Business Review Asia is also on Facebook. 

SOURCE: [Value Walk]

Alibaba ChinaAnt FinancialAlibaba Alipay appServices
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy