Article
Technology

Ant Financial invests $120mn in financial information platform, Xeuqiu

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Financial information platform Xeuqiu has raised $120mn in its series D funding round from Alibaba’s finance spin-off, Ant Financial.

Xeuqiu was founded in 2010 and provides information on equity, wealth management, insurance and real estate through its mobile app and website. It also has platforms including Danjuan Fund and Xeuqiu Private Equity.

The company is based in Beijing. Xeuqiu translates, simplified, to ‘snowball’ and the platform’s holding company is Snowball (Beijing) Technology Development Co, Ltd. It boats 12mn monthly active users according to China Money Network, which generate around 200,000 discussion threads per day.

See also:

Ant Financial names blockchain as core technology

JD Finance set to raise $1.9bn in series B funding

Read the latest Asia edition of Business Chief

The capital is to be used for research and development of the online platform as well as to widen the product offering and hire more staff.

Fang Sanwen, CEO of Xeuqiu, said according to China Daily: “Funds from this round of financing will be mainly used in the research and development of the community and trading system as well as recruiting talent to further improve user experience on investment and communication at Xeuqiu, and to provide them with cross-market and multi-category stock and fund trading services.”

Previous investors in the platform’s A-C funding rounds have included Sequoia Capital, Morningside Venture Capital and Renren Inc.

AlibabaBeijingAnt Financialfinance
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy