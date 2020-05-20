Article
Technology

Alibaba combines digital transformation solutions into one package

May 20, 2020
Ecommerce behemoth Alibaba has unveiled a new digital transformation package that combines each of its existing solutions into one program, known as the A100 Strategic Partnership

A100 is powered by the Alibaba Business Operating System, according to Alibaba’s news site Alizila.

The idea behind the unification is to enable firms to leverage the specific tools they require with ease, with digital transformation software available for business operations, retail management, payment, logistics, marketing, cloud technology, communications, work flow management, and more besides.

“Three years ago, Alibaba group founder Jack Ma introduced the concept of New Retail, and the idea of integrating online and offline resonated with many,” said Daniel Zhang, Alibaba CEO, according to Alizila.

“Now, three years later, we have come to the realization to fully unleash the power of New Retail, the focus must not just be on the retail level. There must be a comprehensive commercial operating system to drive the digitization process.”

He added: “We believe the system will help draw the consumer and the merchants closer together. By narrowing the gap between supply and demand, the merchants will be able to present the best services and products to their customers.”

Alizila noted that A100 can assist firms with branding, sales, marketing, channel management, customer services, supply chain management, finance, communication management, product development, and organisational structuring.

