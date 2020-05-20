Alibaba Cloud announces Tech for Change initiative at the Mobile World Congress

At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, the cloud arm of Chinese tech and ecommerce giant Alibaba has announced its new Tech for Change initiative.

In its press release, Alibaba Cloud said the initiative is a call to action for tech enterprises, entrepreneurs, and startups to combat social and humanitarian challenges worldwide through innovative joint endeavours.

Alibaba Cloud will itself contribute to the initiative by offering firms access to its technological expertise, global computing resources, and talent development programmes such as the Alibaba Cloud Academy and Tianchi, its AI competition platform.

“By making technology more accessible and affordable, we can inspire creativity and nurture the next generation of game-changers who will make our world a better place,” said Dr Wanli Min, Chief Machine Intelligence Scientist at Alibaba Cloud, in the firm’s press release.

“As an advocate for applying technologies for the social good, we believe that affordable cloud infrastructure and accessible intelligent technologies have the potential to enable smaller organisations to make huge differences in creating a better world for all humankind … We are calling for everyone to join forces and be part of the Tech for Change global community.”

SEE ALSO:

The Tech for Change initiative is an extension of Alibaba Cloud’s longstanding commitment to strengthening communities through technology.

In recent years, Alibaba Cloud has assisted myriad SMEs with social causes, including early childhood learning robotics firm ROYBI and Curefun, an AI company based in China.

The firm has also partnered with iamtheCODE to offer cloud computing, data analysis, machine learning, and security courses.

“For iamtheCODE, priorities are to use technology to change the lives of young women entrepreneur through tech, to create employability and to equip them with the digital skills of the future,” said Mariéme Jamme, Founder of iamtheCODE, in Alibaba Cloud’s statement.



“We are truly honoured and excited for the young women as they will have access to the new technological advancements of Alibaba Cloud. This moment is truly historic. Working with Alibaba Cloud will make a great difference in the lives of millions of young women globally.”