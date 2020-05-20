Article
Alibaba Cloud and SDL announce partnership to aid brand development in Asia

May 20, 2020
In a press release on 13 September, UK software and translation company SDL announced that it is partnering with China’s Alibaba Cloud to launch a co-developed solution to assist global brands’ expansion across Asia
 
The strategic partnership will combine SDL’s expertise as “a leader in global content management, translation and digital experience” with Alibaba’s promotion of international trade and extensive cloud computing services.
 
Global brands are increasingly keen to break into Asian markets as they continue to grow, but entering such markets brings language and compliance challenges.
 
“This partnership solves these problems for companies, making it almost effortless to build a local presence and engage with customers across difference languages and devices”, said Thomas Labarthe, SDL’s Chief Revenue Officer.
 
Hosted on Alibaba Cloud, companies can now access SDL’s web content management, SLD Tridion DX, and machine translation solutions to develop innovative and engaging digital experiences for Asian consumers.
 
“In the age of Digital Transformation, a reliable, secure and fast web presence is one of the most important assets to businesses and organizations of all kinds”, Yeming Wang, Alibaba Cloud EMEA General Manager, said in the press release.
 
“Our partnership with SDL enables companies to deliver effective and engaging communications to their customers in China and internationally, through a managed cloud-based solution”.
