Article
Technology

ACMA sets 5G spectrum auction for November

By Galia Ilan
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has confirmed the 5G spectrum auction will be held in November later this year.

The event will require an AUS$10,000 (US$7,386) application fee in order to partake in the auction of 125MHz of spectrum in the 3.6GHz band.

The auction will offer 350 lots across 14 different regions in the country, with the reserve price starting at AUS0.08 (US$0.059) per MHz per population in metropolitan areas.

In Perth lower lots, however, the initial reserve price will start at AU$0.053 (US$0.039) per MHZ per population.

SEE ALSO:

The price for spectrum in the regional areas will start at AUS$0.03 (US$0.022).

A maximum of 60MHz will be offered per bidder in the urban markets, whereas a total of 80MHZ can be acquired in regional locations.

“As a key enabler of the digital economy, the 3.6GHz spectrum will ensure Australia is well placed to realise the benefits of 5G,” stated Nerida O’Loughlin, Chair of ACMA.

“Timely release of 5G-compatible spectrum will facilitate the early delivery of next-generation 5G services to the Australian public and industry.”

“The ACMA has designed an auction process -- including starting prices -- that aims to maximise efficiency, competitive outcomes, and the full utility of this spectrum for 5G.”

ACMA5GThe Australian Communications and Media AuthorityAuction
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy