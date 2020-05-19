ACMA sets 5G spectrum auction for November

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has confirmed the 5G spectrum auction will be held in November later this year.

The event will require an AUS$10,000 (US$7,386) application fee in order to partake in the auction of 125MHz of spectrum in the 3.6GHz band.

The auction will offer 350 lots across 14 different regions in the country, with the reserve price starting at AUS0.08 (US$0.059) per MHz per population in metropolitan areas.

In Perth lower lots, however, the initial reserve price will start at AU$0.053 (US$0.039) per MHZ per population.

The price for spectrum in the regional areas will start at AUS$0.03 (US$0.022).

A maximum of 60MHz will be offered per bidder in the urban markets, whereas a total of 80MHZ can be acquired in regional locations.

“As a key enabler of the digital economy, the 3.6GHz spectrum will ensure Australia is well placed to realise the benefits of 5G,” stated Nerida O’Loughlin, Chair of ACMA.

“Timely release of 5G-compatible spectrum will facilitate the early delivery of next-generation 5G services to the Australian public and industry.”

“The ACMA has designed an auction process -- including starting prices -- that aims to maximise efficiency, competitive outcomes, and the full utility of this spectrum for 5G.”