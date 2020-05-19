Article
Technology

ACCC: &#039;Apple mislead Australian consumers&#039;

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is fuming over Apple’s new 4G Apple release, claiming that Australian buyers were mislead by the product’s advertising about the functionality of its high-speed data connectivity, Reuters reported today.

As we wrote on the iPad’s launch day, one of the most excitable features of the new gadget, the speedy 4G connection, isn’t compatible with Australia’s 4G network carrier Telstra – even with a SIM card. While some buyers didn’t see this as a deal breaker for buyers, the ACCC begs to differ.

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Read the March issue of Business Review Australia

On the grounds of “[breaking] the country’s consumer law” and misleading buyers, the ACCC is taking Apple to court.

“Apple’s recent promotion of the new ‘iPad with WiFi + 4G’ is misleading because it represents to Australian consumers that the product ‘iPad with WiFi + 4G’ can, with a [SIM] card, connect to a 4G mobile data network in Australia, when this is not the case,” the Financial Times quoted from a statement released by the ACCC.

The ACCC is expected to have lodged an official application to Melbourne’s Federal Court this morning.

AustraliaAustralian Competition and Consumer CommissionACCCTelstra
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy