Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

As Vice President and Managing Director for Apple in Greater China, heading up the tech giant’s operations across mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, Isabel Ge Mahe is arguably one of the most powerful women on the planet.

Ranked number 11 on Fortune’s Most Powerful Women International list in 2021, Isabel heads up one of the world’s biggest companies (Apple) in one of its biggest revenue-generating regions (Greater China).

Quite a challenge, especially considering the fierce competition Apple continues to face from Chinese competitors like Huawei, OPPO and Xiacom, along with the Chinese government’s continuing crackdown on tech companies.

Isabel Ge Mahe’s appointment – to tackle declining Apple sales

As Apple’s first-ever VP and MD for Greater China, Isabel was appointed, in July 2017, during what was a particularly volatile time for the company regionally. Apple’s business in Greater China had slumped for six quarters since the second quarter of 2016, with its revenue decreasing by 8% in 2016, marking the first time in 15 years that its sales and profit were less than the year before.

Not just that, but at the time, Apple was experiencing ongoing disputes with official Chinese entities amid a tightening environment for foreign business in the country. This included a new cybersecurity law, requiring overseas firms to store data within China, resulting in Apple announcing in July 2017 that it was setting up its first data centre in Guizhou province in order to comply with China’s new cybersecurity law.

As a Chinese native, brought up in the north-eastern city Shenyang of Liaoning Province, a fluent Mandarin speaker, wireless technologies expert, and leadership veteran at Apple – as VP of Wireless Technologies for nine years – Isabel was perfectly poised to take on this newly created role.

Isabel Ge Mahe – how did she get to VP China, Apple

With a master’s in engineering and an MBA from Berkeley, Isabel held a number of key technical and managerial positions at wireless companies as well as a six-year stint as VP of Wireless Software Engineering at Palm Inc. before joining Apple in 2008.

As VP of Wireless Technologies based in Apple’s California headquarters, Isabel was charged with developing the wireless capabilities of the new iPhone. She led the company’s wireless software engineering team for nine years overseeing the development of cellular, WiFi, Bluetooth, NFC, and location technologies for almost all Apple products, as well as leading multiple teams of engineers developing Apple Pay, HomeKit and CarPlay.

With a deep understanding of the China market and of consumer demands in the region, in her last few years in this role, Isabel developed and innovated for the benefit of customers in China. She worked closely with Apple’s R&D team and carrier partners in China to develop new China-specific features for iPhone and iPad, including iOS 11 features such as QR Code support, SMS fraud prevention and enabling the use of a phone number as an Apple ID.

Isabel Ge Mahe – taking Apple in China to new heights

Isabel was an obvious choice therefore to take the reins of Apple’s operations in Greater China, a critical position located in a region generating nearly 20% of company revenues and third in sales only to the Americas and Europe.

The only Asian within Apple’s global executive team, reporting directly to CEO Tim Cook and COO Jeff Williams for the last four years, Isabel has led Apple’s Greater China team of 12,000 employees from the tech giant’s three-story building in Shanghai.

Charged with aligning corporate strategy, product planning and brand positioning, she provides leadership and coordination and has continued to play a central role in integrating a number of regional features for the iPhone and iPad, including Shanghainese dictation, SMS fraud protection, English on 10-key Pinyin keyboards, and the ability for consumers to rely on a phone number as their Apple ID.

What’s more, Isabel has continued to successfully navigate the tech giant’s position within China’s increasingly tough business and legal regulations, while other foreign tech firms have moved out – Yahoo, Epic Games (Fortnite) and Microsoft’s LinkedIn have all recently pulled out.

And while Apple sales in China were down over the last couple of years, primarily due to China’s trade war with the US, under Isabel’s leadership, the company has bounced back regionally.

In the first quarter of 2021, sales in China rose 57% on the year prior to US$21.31bn with existing customers upgrading devices setting an all-time record in China. And Apple continued to extend its hot streak here throughout 2021 with US$14.6bn revenue in the third quarter of 2021, up 83% from a year ago, a sales growth that surpassed Apple’s 20% and 23% increase in the Americas and Europe, respectively.

It seems that Isabel’s guiding principle, which “has always been to be the best” and “never to settle for second place” is working out.