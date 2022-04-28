Leaders meet on Procurement & Supply Chain risk & resilience

There were many highlights from Day 1 of the event including an opening keynote from Frank Soudan of SAP , and an exclusive preview of a new book Profit From The Source from Daniel Weise of BCG .

Weise told a riveted crowd that procurement can offer benefits to organisations beyond cost savings which can be derived from three core building blocks within the organisation to maximise value: the CEO, the company, and the company’s ecosystem.

“Procurement will change with digitalisation,” said Weise. “While the cost of procurement will be the same, teams will be smaller and much more effective as a result, driving greater value from the investment made.”

David Loseby of Aquitaine Strategy Limited delivered a fascinating insight into digital transformation and the role people have to play in that, drawing on his expertise in behavioural science.

During his keynote, Jonathan Colehower of UST began his discussion by detailing what’s hot and what’s not in the supply chain space, and the six lessons learned from COVID-19.

Colehower also examined the importance of understanding the global as well as local risks to create effective action plans.

“Why were we surprised by the Suez Canal blockage, it has happened five times before!” Colehower noted.

This was a sentiment shared by many speakers across the day, including Weiss who urged attendees to forget about searching for black swans and instead focus on grey rhinos.

Geraint John of Interos also delivered an exclusive preview of the Interos 2022 Global Supply Chain Survey which helped to highlight where we might expect these grey rhinos to appear.