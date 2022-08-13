EY reveals Tech Operating Model Transformation Report

Big 4 consultancy EY has published a new Tech Operating Model Transformation Report which sheds light on the steps leaders are taking to address their supply chain issues.

The recent rise in trade-related risks and technology nationalism has had many effects on global trade and the technology industry. These include export restrictions, tariff hikes, and closer scrutiny of mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

To gain deeper insights on the growing risks and challenges that technology companies must overcome, EY has released a new global survey of more than 750 technology companies exploring the impact of these trends on their operating models and supply chains.

The report focuses in particular on the recent unprecedented demand for semiconductors, manifesting a perfect storm that is now leading businesses to completely rethink their supply chain model.

Governments in US, Asia and EU addressing semiconductor production

The findings reveal that emerging tech companies have not been as successful at passing on additional semiconductor costs to customers, while 169 industries outside of tech are still being deeply impacted by shortages. This has led to government intervention, with the US Senate – for example – passing a bill last week to boost chip manufacturing.

India has also pledged US$10bn to boost semiconductor production, while Intel is investing some US$30bn across Europe (including US$17bn in a new chip factory in Germany).

Key findings from the EY report include: