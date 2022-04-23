Australian startup Zoomo taps top Silicon Valley talent

Australian micromobility startup Zoomo has poached three executives, including from Silicon Valley, as the world leader for electric last-mile delivery vehicles looks to drive global growth.

New hires include Jules Flynn (COO) and Alan Wells (VP of Product), both previously holding senior executive roles at top-tier mobility firms, Lyft and Uber, respectively, in the US; as well as former Bain consultant Michelle Crocker who joins as VP of people and culture.

Micromobility platform Zoomo is scaling at a rapid pace

These new senior appointments follow Zoomo’s recent Series B US$80m funding round and comes as the business continues to scale at a rapid pace, having tripled its workforce over the past 12 months to more than 400.

A full-service utility micromobility platform founded in 2017 with the mission of turning the world’s delivery fleets electric using e-bikes, Zoomo’s vertically integrated platform encompasses custom delivery-oriented e-bikes, a physical servicing and maintenance network, a software platform for efficient vehicle management, and a finance offering.

The fast-growing Sydney startup, which now operates in 16 cities in seven countries, and is a partner to leading brands such as Uber, DoorDash, Domino’s, Gorillas, Just Eat, Wholefoods, and Getir, grew 4X globally in 2021 alone launching in three new countries – France, Spain and Germany.