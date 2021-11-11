ISG Report: Hybrid work is the future for Australia

Australian companies plan to continue using hybrid work models according to a new report by technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG).

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens Future of Work – Services and Solutions report for Australia finds companies want to reinstate interactive activities such as negotiations, staff training, and brainstorming back into the office environment while allowing employees to do computer-based work remotely.

“The employee experience will play a central role in the Australian workforce of the future,” said Lisa Borden, partner and head of ISG Australia-New Zealand.

“Employers will seek to attract and retain talent by offering mass personalisation and the freedom to work anywhere, at any time, with seamless security.”

Australian employees demand work from home

More employees are demanding a work-from-home option as a condition of employment and leaving current jobs that do not offer flexibility on that issue, the report says. With staff retention a challenge globally, firms should reconsider their culture to ensure key staff are kept happy.

The pandemic has also seen far fewer skilled workers arriving in Australia due to travel restrictions, leading to major shortages in highly skilled areas including cybersecurity.

This desire to work remotely has also been enabled by the completion of the National Broadband Network, which gave all Australians access to high-speed Internet service. This has also seen workers shun expensive cities in favour of more rural living with lower population density.

ISG says digital workplace transformation services will be essential as the pandemic and technological innovation impact the Australian job market.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work – Services and Solutions report for Australia evaluates across three quadrants: Workplace Strategy Transformation Services, Managed Digital Workplace Services and Managed Employee Experience Services.

The report names Datacom, DXC, Fujitsu, IBM and Infosys as Leaders in all three quadrants. It names TCS, Telstra Purple and Unisys as Leaders in two quadrants, and Accenture, Atos, HCL, Tech Mahindra and Wipro as Leaders in one quadrant each.

Orange Business Services, Telstra Purple and Wipro are named as Rising Stars.