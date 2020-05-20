Up-and-coming Chinese smartphone company Vivo set to move west into Russia, Singapore and Taiwan

Chinese smartphone developer, Vivo, is entering Hong Kong with its latest smartphone, X20. This is part of its expansion into more markets which will include a move west into new markets.

Vivo is the fifth biggest smartphone producer in the world.

Vivo is set to bring its products to Taiwan, Singapore and Russia, which will mark its first entry into the European market. It then plans to enter Africa in 2018.

See also:

Smartphone producer Xiaomi makes recovery with increases sales

Huawei takes the lead in China

Apples's new campaign in China

Chinese smartphone brands are enjoying growth and the country currently holds 48% of the global market share in smartphone manufacturing.

Vivo currently sells to India, Thailand, the Philippines, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Cambodia and Bangladesh.

According to a press release the company hopes to continue to “inspire confidence and self-expression in ore young people around the world with high-quality products and advanced technology.”

Alex Feng, senior Vice President at Vivo, says he is “thrilled to enter Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Russia and Africa in the coming months.” He noted that: “since our first entry into the international markets in 2014, we have been dedicated to understanding the needs of consumers through in-depth research to bring innovative and stylish products that meet their lifestyle needs.”

Despite its place as fifth biggest brand behind Apple, Samsung, Huawei and Oppo, (a place constantly switching with Xiaomi), Vivo currently holds just 6.6% of the global market share – but it clearly has confidence in growing this number.

Vivo has also been named the official smartphone sponsor of the 2018 FIFA World Cup which will be held in Russia. It will stand alongside such big names as Visa, Adidas, Coca-Cola, Gazprom and Wanda Group, who are also sponsoring the games.

It has signed for both the 2018 and 2022 competitions, and is expected to release a special “World Cup” phone.