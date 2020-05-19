Twitter Vine Takes Top Spot In App Store

Twitter Vine co-founder Rus Yusupov announced on Monday that the video-sharing app had reached the number one spot on Apple’s free app listing in a tweet from his personal account. The app, which launched two and a half months ago, has been steadily climbing the App Store charts, however along the way it has encountered its fair share of controversy.

Shortly after its release, users began posting pornographic material to the service, a development worsened by the inadvertent inclusion of some of that material as an ‘Editor's Pick’ on the service. With observers commenting that Vine apparently had a ‘porn problem,’ Apple soon removed the app from its Editors' Choice group of apps and took it out of the Featured section of the App Store as well.



Soon after, Vine saw an update that marked it with a 17+ age rating due to the possibility of users encountering adult content. The app still has a age rating, however that hasn’t stopped the app from ranking number one in the App Store.



Part of the app's success stems from deep integration with Twitter, the hugely popular micro blogging service. Twitter users not familiar with Vine will still see short clips from the app showing up in their Twitter feeds. The app also allows for sharing to Twitter rival Facebook.

Twitter Vine App Reaches Top Spot In Apple App Store