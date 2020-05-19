Tips for a Successful Mobile Campaign

Follow @BizReviewAU

Written by Ryan Bonnici, Field and Partner Marketing Manager at ExactTarget

Today’s consumers are highly connected and expect brands to adapt rapidly to their needs, communicating across email, mobile and social media.



For marketers, it’s very important to understand what customers expect from their interactions with your company. Successful marketers know that customers want brands to create relationship-driven experiences through the channels they use most.



With 92 per cent of Australians aged 14 and over using a mobile phone it is the perfect channel to connect with your customers. But how do you build a successful mobile campaign? Here are some quick tips to get you on your way.



1. Plan, plan and plan again

Creating and maintaining mobile communications doesn’t need to be complex but attention to detail is critical. Planning the finer aspects can make all the difference to delivering an enjoyable and relevant experience to your customers.



Once you have a mobile plan in place you can then use it to build your strategy further and extend the connection across other channels like social and email.



2. Get personal

Customers expect brands to deliver messages that are personalised and relevant to them specifically. They don’t want to be sent generic, batch messages and are unlikely to spend the time to read them. This might seem like a simple request on their part – but it is crucial for a marketer to get it right. Something as simple as using their name can make the difference between a message being read or discarded. One-size fits all marketing is well and truly a thing of the past. Without personalisation you risk losing customers.



3. Connect

Mobile marketing is a great way to start a conversation with a customer, but you should also think about how it can help you grow your existing relationship. If they have already opted into receiving mobile messages, why not see if they would also like to sign up to social media or receive emails.



The Future of Mobile

New devices are brought onto the market every day and your marketing plan must adapt to that. With the introduction of mini tablets and hybrid devices ‘mobile devices’ no longer just means mobile phones. Marketers must keep up as a wealth of first-time device owners look to tap into apps and interactive services.

About ExactTarget

ExactTarget is a leading global provider of cross-channel interactive marketing software-as-a-service solutions that empower organizations of all sizes to communicate with their customers through email, mobile, social media, Web and marketing automation. ExactTarget’s suite of integrated applications enable marketers to plan, automate, deliver and optimize data-driven digital marketing and real-time communications to drive customer engagement, increase sales and improve return on marketing investment. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana with offices in North America, Europe, South America and Australia, ExactTarget trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “ET.” For more information, visit www.ExactTarget.com.