The September issue of Business Chief Asia is now live!

Welcome to the September issue of Business Chief Asia!

Hong Kong’s Standard Chartered Bank features on the cover of this month’s Business Chief Asia. Deniz Güven, CEO, Virtual Bank and Samir Subberwal, Regional Head, Retail Banking, Greater China and North Asia discuss the company’s conception of a virtual, digital bank and how it differs from those of rivals.

“Many people talk virtual banks, neo banks, challenger banks and digital banks, but we like to describe how we’re building the future operating model of Standard Chartered,” says Güven. “We plan to start by acquiring ‘heart share’ with Hong Kong clients before building up market share. When people start to talk, recommend, share news, and get excited about our services and offering – that will be the biggest prize for us.”

SEE ALSO:

How Standard Chartered is redefining Hong Kong’s financial sector with a brand-new virtual bank

Sunshine P&C Insurance Company: digitally transforming the Insurance Industry through AI

How Manulife is using innovative technology to transform the customer journey and customer experience.

Read the latest issue of Business Chief, Asia edition, here

Also featured are the likes of Sunshine Insurance Group, Manulife, Merchantrade Asia, Decathlon, Corning Incorporated, PT Semen Indonesia and Soorty Enterprises.

In this month’s City Focus we take a look at Chongqing, China, by some metrics the world’s largest city, examining its dense urban terrain and its futuristic smart city credentials.

In our Top 10, Business Chief counts down the most sustainable companies in Asia.

Enjoy the issue!