Article
Digital Strategy

The September issue of Business Chief Asia is now live!

By Bizclik Editor
May 20, 2020
undefined mins
Welcome to the September issue of Business Chief Asia...

Welcome to the September issue of Business Chief Asia! 

Hong Kong’s Standard Chartered Bank features on the cover of this month’s Business Chief Asia. Deniz Güven, CEO, Virtual Bank and Samir Subberwal, Regional Head, Retail Banking, Greater China and North Asia discuss the company’s conception of a virtual, digital bank and how it differs from those of rivals. 

“Many people talk virtual banks, neo banks, challenger banks and digital banks, but we like to describe how we’re building the future operating model of Standard Chartered,” says Güven. “We plan to start by acquiring ‘heart share’ with Hong Kong clients before building up market share. When people start to talk, recommend, share news, and get excited about our services and offering – that will be the biggest prize for us.” 

SEE ALSO:  

  •  

How Standard Chartered is redefining Hong Kong’s financial sector with a brand-new virtual bank  

  •  

Sunshine P&C Insurance Company: digitally transforming the Insurance Industry through AI  

  •  

How Manulife is using innovative technology to transform the customer journey and customer experience.  

  •  

Read the latest issue of Business Chief, Asia edition, here  

Also featured are the likes of Sunshine Insurance Group, Manulife, Merchantrade Asia, Decathlon, Corning Incorporated, PT Semen Indonesia and Soorty Enterprises. 

In this month’s City Focus we take a look at Chongqing, China, by some metrics the world’s largest city, examining its dense urban terrain and its futuristic smart city credentials. 

In our Top 10, Business Chief counts down the most sustainable companies in Asia. 

Enjoy the issue!

Standard CharteredSunshine Insurance GroupManulifeChongqing
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy