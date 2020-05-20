Lisa Robins appointed as Global Head of Transaction Banking at Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered Bank has appointed a new Global Head of Transaction Banking, effective 19 February 2018.

Lisa Robins will report to Simon Cooper, the CEO of Corporate and Institutional Banking.

Ms Robins will also become a member of the bank’s Corporate and Institutional Banking Management Team.

Prior to her new position, Ms Robins worked in international business for 38 years, with a career spanning across Asia, Europe and the US.

She worked with Louis Dreyfus, JP Morgan Chase, Deutsche Bank – which she joined in 2011, and recently held the title of Head of Global Transaction Banking for Asia Pacific.

This role held the responsibility of looking after the bank’s commercial banking activities, which included cash management, trade finance, securities, and trust services.

“For more than a century, Standard Chartered has been a leading trade bank supporting economic flows across Asia, Africa and the Middle East,” reported Simon Cooper, CEO of Corporate and Institutional Banking.

“Transaction Banking is in our DNA and is integral to our future,” Mr Cooper added.

As a banking veteran with deep experience running international transaction and commercial banking across complex markets, Lisa will ensure that the business goes from strength to strength as we deliver our network and innovative solutions to our clients.”

“I am very excited to be joining Standard Chartered. I have admired its many critical strengths like the Bank’s commitment to its global network, diverse talent, breadth of products and market leading platforms,” Lisa Robins noted.

“I am very much looking forward to leveraging my experience, built over many years across various growth markets, to see how we can further accelerate growth for the business and support the banks’ wide and deep base of clients to become an even stronger competitor in the industry.”