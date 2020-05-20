The October issue of Business Chief Asia is now live!

Welcome to the October issue of Business Chief Asia!

On the cover of this month’s edition of Business Chief Asia is multinational private security firm Prosegur. Christian de Suñer, Head of Integrated Technology Security Solutions at the company, discusses the combination of manpower and technology necessary to implementing a security transformation at its sites. This is achieved, in part, through the use of remote ‘Smart Centres’.

“Instead of a one-hour physical patrol, they can do it in 15 minutes. The idea is to compliment and support our physical patrols. We can achieve an increase in productivity and carry out more frequent patrols, while reducing our vulnerability to sick leave or weather problems. For example, we can do two physical tours a shift, and six digital – eight in total, double the four physical patrols from before. This way, we maximise the efficiency of our security services, providing higher security with less resources.”

SEE ALSO:

Regional Roundup: Southeast Asia’s internet economy

Indian real estate platform startup NoBroker raises $50mn

Startup Spotlight: Tencent backs reality digitisers SenSat

Read the latest issue of Business Chief, Asia edition, here

Also featured are the likes of Aveva, who reveal the work going into building the cities of the future, and Ispahani Islamia Eye Institute and Hospital, discussing the technology required to open up the provision of eyecare.

In this month’s City Focus we take a look at Macau, the veritable Las Vegas of the East, examining the casino industry powering its world-leading economy.

In our top 10, Business Chief counts down the best hotels in Asia for the discerning traveller.

Enjoy the issue!