Social media: The real impact on your business

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
You’ve probably been told time and time again to utilize social media as much as possible for marketing your brand, product and services. But unless you run extensive web and marketing analytics on your social media efforts, you may not realize the huge benefits Facebook, Twitter, and other platforms have to your company. 

More than a quarter of all time spent on the internet is devoted specifically to social media. When over 90 percent of Australians are internet users, and when over half of their day is spent online, social media is a gigantic tool in your marketing department’s arsenal.

The following infographic (made by Etiya) provides a wealth of statistics about social media, including the platforms on which Australians spend the most time.

 

social-media-business-influence infographic

 

TwitterSocial MediaFacebookYouTube
