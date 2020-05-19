Qantas to Launch New Ad Campaign
Qantas is rebranding itself as the “Spirit of Australians” – emphasis on the added ‘ns’.
In an effort to regain passengers, the airline is launching a multimillion dollar advertising campaign with the tagline “You’re the reason we fly.”
“Over the next two weeks, we’re asking Australians to upload their photo and name via qantas.com/you or by using a specially developed mobile phone or Facebook app,” said Qantas Executive Manager Marketing Lewis Pullen to the Australian Business Traveller.
If you’ve ever had the desire to see your name emblazoned on the side of an Airbus A380 or a Boeing 737, this is the marketing push for you. The site may also be accessed via an iPhone/iPad and Android app.
Kiosks at select Westfield shopping centres will also feature hair, makeup and professional photography services:
- Chatswood, 5-8 July
- Bondi Junction, 12-15 July
- Doncaster, 12-15 July
According to the Australian Business Traveller, Qantas is hoping to get around 1,600 names on the A380.
The social media-driven marketing strategy is coming at a crucial time for the Australian airline: according to the latest Yields data, Qantas saw a 0.8 per cent decline in monthly international travel and a 1.3 per cent drop in its monthly domestic operations.