New Virgin Australia Brand Launched

Virgin Australia is revving up its branding engines to gain a larger market share and finally defeat Australia’s national carrier—Qantas. The airline has combined its national and international operations under Virgin Australia, and is rolling out a national advertising campaign and new fleet of aircrafts to mark the rebranding.

Virgin Australia has combined its V Australia and Pacific Blue operations, after striking a deal with Singapore Airlines to allow use of the Virgin name.

Sir Richard Branson, Virgin’s major shareholder, was at the Sydney Airport Wednesday to launch the newly rebranded airline, as well as a brand new Boeing 737-800 and an Airbus A330-200 aircraft to its domestic fleet.

The new Economy and Business Class cabins are outfitted with luxury leather seating, contemporary interior design, high quality in-flight products and a gourmet menu designed by Luke Mangan, the aircraft demonstrate the superb new in-flight experience aboard Virgin Australia, the airline said Wednesday. The new Boeing 737-800 Business and Economy Class interiors will be rolled out across the majority of Virgin Australia’s current domestic fleet by the end of the year.

Virgin Australia CEO John Borghetti said, “Virgin Australia will provide a new standard of airline travel in Australia. Our new business and economy class has been designed from the ground up by experts in their fields. We have listened to what today’s traveller wants from an airline and we are incorporating that into every feature and every part of our service, while maintaining competitive pricing.”

Two of the luxury Airbus A330-200 aircraft will commence operations this month, providing a three times daily service between Sydney and Perth from June 2011.

Part of the rebranding includes a sharp new 60-second commercial, new uniforms for Virgin Australia staff and a new logo, designed by Hans Hulsbosch, as wells a new lounge in Sydney with dedicated security.