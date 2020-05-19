Article
Digital Strategy

Miranda Kerr takes to the skies

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Qantas is saving face by appointing a beautiful one to represent its brand.

Miranda Kerr, a David Jones ambassador and Victoria’s Secret supermodel, has signed on to help the airline boost its tarnished image after a rather ruthless 2011.

“I fly with Qantas all time and it feels right," Kerr told the Sydney Morning Herald. The newspaper reported that Kerr had been originally approached by Virgin, but her busy schedule caused too many conflicts and a deal never materialised.

Kerr’s activism in eco-friendly projects such as Earth Hour and her skincare line Kora Organics has some questioning her decision to represent an airline.

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Read the latest issue of Business Review Australia

“One of the first questions I asked was how do you help out with the environment and I was impressed with how good they are with their fuel efficiency, carbon footprint offsets, recycling water and they are always improving," Kerr told the SMH. "It's something I feel very strongly about."

The Sydneysider, who was honoured last night at a G’Day USA event in Los Angeles, is thrilled to join her ‘home’ airline.

"I grew up with Qantas which is such an iconic Australian brand. I’m proud of my Australian heritage and I’m so excited that I will now be able to represent Australia’s premium airline around the world," News.com.au reported.

Other celebrity ambassadors who have promoted the ‘Spirit of Australia’ include John Travolta, Cathy Freeman, Mark Webber, Greg Norman, Mark Schwarzer and John Eales.

AustraliaQantasMiranda KerrEnvironmental
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy