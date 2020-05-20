Lego wins landmark China copyright case

Popular Danish toy manufacturer, Lego, has won a landmark copyright court case in China against a company producing almost identical products.

The case has followed a previous ruling that Lego’s name and logo are well-known in China.

The products, called Bela, were being sold by two Chinese companies and were almost an exact copy of Lego’s products.

Earlier this year, the products were tested by the BBC and were so similar that the broadcaster said even Lego’s China boss failed to tell them apart.

The case is important particularly in China where there has notoriously been little protection for intellectual property and copycat manufacturers are rife. In addition, Lego has problems with such producers around the world.

Lego is hoping to break into the Asian market since sales in the US and Europe have fallen, and says it feels China has “massive upside potential” – which can be taken advantage of now it’s brand is protected in the country.

According to Peter Thorslund Kjær, Vice President of Legal Affairs at Lego Group, the result is “a strong indication of the continued focus on proper intellectual property protection and enforcement by the Chinese courts. We think this is very important for the continued development of a favourable business environment for all companies operating in the Chinese market.”

The court ruling was made in September and is now official as the appeal window has ended.