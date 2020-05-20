Article
Digital Strategy

Lego wins landmark China copyright case

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Popular Danish toy manufacturer, Lego, has won a landmark copyright court case in China against a company producing almost identical products.

The case has followed a previous ruling that Lego’s name and logo are well-known in China.

The products, called Bela, were being sold by two Chinese companies and were almost an exact copy of Lego’s products.

Earlier this year, the products were tested by the BBC and were so similar that the broadcaster said even Lego’s China boss failed to tell them apart.

See also:

Chinese manufacturing grows at fastest rate in five years

Business Review Asia – December issue out now!

Chinese manufacturing problems – illegal intern overtime at Foxconn

The case is important particularly in China where there has notoriously been little protection for intellectual property and copycat manufacturers are rife. In addition, Lego has problems with such producers around the world.

Lego is hoping to break into the Asian market since sales in the US and Europe have fallen, and says it feels China has “massive upside potential” – which can be taken advantage of now it’s brand is protected in the country.

According to Peter Thorslund Kjær, Vice President of Legal Affairs at Lego Group, the result is “a strong indication of the continued focus on proper intellectual property protection and enforcement by the Chinese courts. We think this is very important for the continued development of a favourable business environment for all companies operating in the Chinese market.”

The court ruling was made in September and is now official as the appeal window has ended.

ChinaBBCManufacturingBela
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy