Latest issue of Business Chief - out now!

This month, our lead feature is all about global health insurance. We caught up with Derek Goldberg, Managing Director Asia Pacific for Aetna International to hear about the company’s aggressive regional growth strategy.

This month’s global technology transformation section looks at electric vehicles – is the correct infrastructure in place to provide for the masses of energy they will consume at any given time? Skeleton Technologies CEO Taavi Madiberk discusses what needs to be done to prepare for a new era of transport.

We also found out about the US skills gap from Jack Coker at Ducatus Partners, and looked into whether it is a global phenomenon. How might it be resolved? Moving on to sustainability, branding expert Allen Adamson advises us how to maintain a strong brand identity while diversifying a company’s product range.

Our City Focus for May takes a look at Taipei, an Asian export hub which emphasises its high-tech electronics and machinery offering. We have also examined the top 10 most expansive commercial buildings the region has to offer.

Be sure to check out our company features where we catch up with the latest news from Pemex, Mondelez International, QNET and Yatra Online.

