Article
Digital Strategy

Latest issue of Business Chief - out now!

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

We are pleased to announce that the latest Asia edition of Business Chief is now available. You can read the May issue here.

This month, our lead feature is all about global health insurance. We caught up with Derek Goldberg, Managing Director Asia Pacific for Aetna International to hear about the company’s aggressive regional growth strategy.

This month’s global technology transformation section looks at electric vehicles – is the correct infrastructure in place to provide for the masses of energy they will consume at any given time? Skeleton Technologies CEO Taavi Madiberk discusses what needs to be done to prepare for a new era of transport.

We also found out about the US skills gap from Jack Coker at Ducatus Partners, and looked into whether it is a global phenomenon. How might it be resolved? Moving on to sustainability, branding expert Allen Adamson advises us how to maintain a strong brand identity while diversifying a company’s product range.

Our City Focus for May takes a look at Taipei, an Asian export hub which emphasises its high-tech electronics and machinery offering. We have also examined the top 10 most expansive commercial buildings the region has to offer.

Be sure to check out our company features where we catch up with the latest news from Pemex, Mondelez International, QNET and Yatra Online.

Check out the latest issue now!

Don’t forget to send us any comments or feedback to @Business_Chief on Twitter.

 

QNETTaipeibusiness chiefYatra Online
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy