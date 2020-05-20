The June issue of Business Chief ANZ is now live!

Article
By Sarah Smith
May 20, 2020
Welcome to the June issue of Business Chief ANZ!

Foodstuffs North Island, one of New Zealand’s leading brick and mortar grocers, has undergone a dramatic shift in technological implementation over the past decade. The 100% Kiwi owned firm is harnessing its prowess to the benefit of its customers: leveraging data to establish a greater degree of customer centricity whilst maximising its sustainability and profitability.

“Seven or eight years ago, IT was considered by many simply as a necessary cost of doing business,” says Ashley Colyer, Acting CIO. “However, our Board recognised IT was going to be the key enabler of our future success.” This month, we zero in on the digital transformation strategy that is driving the continual growth of one of New Zealand’s most beloved brands.

Prolific Australian construction firm Hansen Yuncken is undergoing a similarly innovative strategy, positioning itself as a sustainable, people-first driver of fresh ideas and technologies in the construction industry. Project Manager Vanja Krumpacnik discusses technology’s has centrality to the firm’s strategy.

Christchurch takes centre stage in this month’s City Focus, while the Top 10 is comprised of Asia Pacific’s largest companies.

Enjoy the issue!

