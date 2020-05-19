Article
The June Edition of Business Review Australia Is LIVE!

By William Phillips
May 19, 2020
Welcome to the June issue of Business Review Australia. For our lead feature, we chat sustainability with Jason Phyland, Supply and Commercial Director at Mars Food Australia. Phyland got us thinking about innovation, as did our expert contributor George Lucas. Lucas (CEO of Acorns) explains why he’s positive about fintech’s prospects in Australia. Business, government and consumers all have a role to play, Lucas explains. Aussie pride continues with our monthly list – we determine our top 10 transport and logistics companies from Australia and are highly valued by Australian consumers.

Also, make sure to browse our exclusive company reports. For an in-depth insight into what leading Australian businesses are currently developing, read our interviews with Dacian Gold, Eptec Group and Krispy Kreme Australia.

Enjoy your read, and tweet us your feedback @BizReviewAU

