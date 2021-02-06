Article
Digital Strategy

Japan Govt-Backed Investors bring iSTOX Series A to US$50mn

By Bizclik Editor
February 06, 2021
undefined mins
Venture capital arm of Japan Investment Corporation (JIC) and Development Bank of Japan Inc (DBJ) back digital securities platform iSTOX...

Global digital securities platform iSTOX has announced that two government-backed investors in Japan will invest in the company, as iSTOX closed its Series A funding round with US$50 million raised. 

The two investors are the venture capital arm of Japan Investment Corporation (JIC), or JIC Venture Growth Investments (JIC-VGI), and Development Bank of Japan Inc (DBJ) – a financial institution wholly owned by the Japanese Government. 

Also joining iSTOX as new investors are Japan’s Juroku Bank and venture capital firm Mobile Internet Capital (MIC).

Existing investors Singapore Exchange (SGX), Japan’s Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings and Korea’s
Hanwha Asset Management also made fresh investments. 

Other existing investors of iSTOX include Temasek Holdings subsidiary, Heliconia Capital Management and Thailand’s Kiatnakin Phatra Financial Group.

Founded in 2017, iSTOX is a financial technology company regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as a multi-asset platform for the issuance, custody and secondary trading of digital securities. 

iSTOX plans expansion in China, Europe and Australia

According to Oi Yee Choo, CCO of iSTOX, the support of government-backed investors JIC-VGI and DBJ and other new investors in this round "signals a rising confidence in the iSTOX digital securities platform and our business model". 

With the new financing, "iSTOX will expand our footprint both geographically and in terms of investment offerings", states Choo. "We will roll out private issuances by blue-chip issuers that individual investors on our platform can subscribe to in bite-size portions. 

"Our expansion in China, where we recently signed an agreement with Chongqing city, will continue apace. Also in the iSTOX pipeline are issuance deals involving other regions, including Europe and Australia.”

iSTOXJapandigitalsecuritiesinvestment
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy