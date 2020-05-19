Article
Digital Strategy

[INFOGRAPHIC] Native Ads vs Banner Ads

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
Did you know that many CEOs or founders of small businesses take charge of their entire company’s marketing ventures? It’s a daunting task on top of already running the business. Be sure to make the most out of your marketing budget and invest in online ads that give you the best ROI.

The infographic (from Sharethrough) below provides information about two different kinds of ads – native ads and banner ads. Native ads look like the rest of your content, drawing the viewer’s eye to them more naturally, while banner ads are ignored by nearly the entire population of the internet. Native ads appear to be more visually engaging and are more likely to be shared than banner ads. Read on to find out more.

sharethrough-IPG-Infographic-web2.jpg

advertisingwebInfographicnative ads
