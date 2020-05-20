Indonesia signs deals with Airbus and Rolls-Royce in the UK

Garuda Indonesia, Indonesia’s national carrier, has signed agreements with Airbus and Rolls-Royce as part of a £4 billion deal to upgrade the airline’s 14 A330s to the newer A330neo.

The deal was signed on the first day of a 2-day visit to the UK by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who met Prime Minister David Cameron to discuss the strengthening of economic and security ties between the two nations.

Airbus Chief Operating Officer Tom Williams said: “We are delighted to welcome Garuda Indonesia as a new customer for the A330neo. The A330neo will bring a range of benefits from unbeatable operating economics, including significant reductions in fuel consumption, lower maintenance costs and extended range capability. The aircraft will have Airbus’ all new Airspace cabin which will ensure the A330 continues to be a benchmark for passengers and airlines alike.

The representatives also held discussions around the proposed EU-Indonesia free trade agreement. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement has been billed to make it easier and cheaper for business to invest and trade.

Last year bilateral trade between Indonesia and the UK increased by nearly 4 percent to £1.62 billion, but both governments agree there is vast potential to build on this. The Indonesian retail market nearly doubled in size between 2008 and 2014 and will be worth almost $550 million by 2016.

Rolls-Royce President of Civil Aerospace Eric Schulz said: “Indonesia has great economic prospects and we are committed to supporting its future growth in air travel. This year marks the 20th anniversary since we first provided Trent engines to Garuda Indonesia and we are proud to power this latest expansion to their fleet with the very latest member of our Trent engine family.

“In creating this family, we have benefitted from UK investment in innovation across materials, aerodynamics, noise, control systems and manufacturing technologies.”

SOURCE: [UK Government]

