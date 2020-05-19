IKEA Australia responds to overwhelming demand for e-commerce services

IKEA Australia has launched a same day click and collect service which is now available from the Canberra store. This move responds to overwhelming customer demand for online shopping services.

Michael Donath, IKEA Australia Multichannel Manager said, “At IKEA we are very excited to be able to offer a new same day click and collect service for Canberra and we know our customers will be too. Canberrans can’t get enough of the IKEA online shopping service, and since click and collect was launched five months ago there has been strong take up for the service. We know that our customers want even more convenience when they shop with IKEA and that’s why we’ve brought in a same day service”.

Earlier this month, IKEA launched click-and-collect services in Queensland. Writing in the Sydney Morning Herald, Eli Greenblat stated: “So-called "click and collect" is helping Australian online retailers to outgrow their overseas competitors for the first time in three years.”

Amazon is also responding to growing customer demand for internet shopping services. After years of speculation, the e-commerce behemoth has announced it’s coming to Australia. Amazon’s “Prime” service offers delivery within one hour.

Donath believes that IKEA can meet the growing demand for fast, e-commerce services. He said: “We are always looking for new ways to meet our customers and to offer different solutions to increase flexibility when they shop with us.”

