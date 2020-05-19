How Mobile Is Driving Change In Ecommerce

A majority of us people in business operate from our smartphones. I often wonder how people can run a business without the instant access a smartphone or tablet supplies. Luckily, smartphones continue to dominate the mobile phone market, which is a great thing for those in ecommerce.

In just the last four years, there has been a 448 percent rise in mobile ecommerce transaction. That’s right—four hundred and forty-eight percent. The infographic below, put together by Nextopia, shares some current trends in the ecommerce landscape. The big one, of course, is mobile ecommerce. Close to three and a half million Australians conducted an ecommerce transaction on their mobile device in 2013. For department, home ware and grocery stores, this should be music to their ears. After all, a combined 65 percent of online spending took place in these sectors.

As marketers, we need to continue to learn as much as we can about this space. Mobile spending offers companies an incredible amount of information about customers and their purchase patterns and interests. The job of a marketer has changed. Content marketing has turned you into a writer and editor; big data has turned you into an analyst.

According to new research from IBIS World, the revenue of Australian online retailers will hit $10 billion in the next five years, an increase of 8.6 percent over numbers today. Ecommerce, and for many mobile ecommerce, will drive your business for the foreseeable future. Make sure you are willing to stay on board for this ride.