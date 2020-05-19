How the Kellogg's Special K marketing campaign is honoring women

As part of its new multi-million dollar marketing campaign, Kellogg’s Special K is encouraging women to put their physical flaws on display and instead focus on things they can actually change.

The ad initially ran during the Australian Open Women’s Final and is called #OwnIt. It was first launched last year in Canada, and the main purpose of the campaign is to be more motivational, authentic and reflect women’s lifestyle values.

The Special K #OwnIt program will be supported by a multi-channel integrated marketing, advertising, social media and public relations programs. In addition, Women will be encouraged to share images and ideas on Instagram, Facebook and Youtube using the #OwnIt hashtag.

Special K has partnered with body image professionals Body Positive Australia in order to bring a series of workshops to support women throughout this year, and has also teamed with an Aussie photographer to do portraits of women around the country honoring their diversity.

Kellogg Australia marketing manager Tamara Howe said she wanted to bring the message to a new region, and acknowledged the positive reception in Canada gave her the courage to bring it to Australia.

“Special K has always been a brand that celebrates women,” said Howe. “It’s scary that so many women in Australia are having those, ‘I hate my body’ moments, and we really wanted to shine a light on the enemy that is self doubt.

“Part of the intent is to bring something quite different to Special K and reflect better that Special K is mirroring today’s values of today’s women.”

