GS1 and Alibaba strengthen Australia-China trade

GS1 Australia and the Alibaba Group have signed a MoU to boost online trade between China and Australia.

The signing of the MoU follows an announcement from Alibaba, GS1 Global Office and GS1 China to standardise product information for the benefit of all supply chain stakeholders.

To this end, Alibaba has invited brand owners to adopt GS1 standards for product information management and the use of the barcode to uniquely identifying products within the e-commerce network.

The MoU was signed by Maggie Zhou, managing director, Alibaba Group (Australia and New Zealand) and Russell Stucki, chairman of GS1.

Stucki said, “The MoU signed here today will formalise the strategic partnership to support the growth and introduction of Australian brands using GS1 standards to the millions of online shoppers using Alibaba Group’s platforms in China. The alliance with GS1 Global Office will also foster great opportunities for Alibaba to connect with over two million member businesses worldwide.”

“We are excited to enter into this agreement with GS1 Australia and support local businesses entering the Chinese market through Alibaba’s platforms,” said Zhou. “The demand for Australian products on Alibaba Group’s platforms continues to grow and Chinese consumers recognise the importance of safe and authentic products.”

