GrabFood launches in Malaysia and Singapore as UberEats shuts down

May 20, 2020
GrabFood officially launched in Singapore and Malaysia on Monday night, as the last vestiges of western ride-hailing giant Uber disappear from the region.

Following beta tests in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, GrabFood launched in the two nations and the UberEats food delivery app went offline in Southeast Asia today (Tuesday).

GrabFood, a delivery service which partners with existing food vendors in the area, was already available in Indonesia and Thailand and is set to launch in Vietnam and the Philippines this quarter. The business has already partnered with several local food outlets like Hock Lam Beef Noodle and global businesses such as McDonalds.

According to Tech in Asia, Grab says Singapore has a total food delivery market worth $224mn, with around 4000 restaurants and 12,000 hawkers it can still partner with.

It was reported last week that Grab’s Indonesian rival Go-Jek is investing $500mn expanding into new markets and hopes to launch in Singapore this year. It will likely bring with it its food delivery platform Go-Food which may provide healthy competition for Grab.

GrabFood is offering its customers no minimum order requirements and the chance to order a meal up to five days in advance. As it launched the service in Singapore, Grab stated: “This move enables Grab to bring more Southeast Asians online, providing consumers, driver-partners, delivery-partners, and merchant-partners with better convenience for everyday services and more income opportunities.”

