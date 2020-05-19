In a move that has been talked about for the last few weeks among those in the tech industry, Google, the world’s leading search engine that turns 15 today, unveiled an update to their search algorithm. The move, which is being called the Hummingbird update, was made to help the search engine provide better answers to more complex requests.

It’s being deemed as the biggest rewriting of the Google algorithm since 2000. The world’s most popular search engine will stop relying on matching keywords and attempt to begin connecting meaning to all searches. Experts agree that the move comes in response to users asking more of the search engine. With mobile phones and tablet devices, people are using voice activation technology to ask more complex questions and enter longer phrases.

As with the Panda and Penguin update before it, businesses are scrambling to figure out what impact the algorithm update will have for their business. Ken Wisnefski, president and CEO of WebiMax, a leading digital marketing firm believes that the update won’t have the impact of updates like Panda and Penguin before it saying, “Companies that put their trust in black hat search engine optimization tactics by purchasing backlinks and stuffing keywords were already penalized and will continue to do poorly in the rankings. Hummingbird is about helping users who want more accurate results for their given search.”

How will Hummingbird effect businesses and their marketing strategies?