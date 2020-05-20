Article
Digital Strategy

Domino's Japan is planning reindeer deliveries this Christmas

May 20, 2020
Domino’s Pizza’s Japanese arm is about to use reindeer to deliver pizza in Hokkaido according to a recent press release.  

The global pizza chain is reportedly in in talks with local reindeer breeders to develop an eye-catching “snow delivery” done that will sit atop the animals that traditionally pull Santa’s sleigh. The company claimed that this method would ensure that Hokkaido residents can eat pizza in the comfort of their own homes even if roads are blocked by heavy forecasted snowfall.

Domino's is apparently working with a Hokkaido-based research center for “full-scale introduction” of the program in December and is working to protect the welfare of the animals, working with animal husbandry experts.

Domino's recently trialled drone deliveries in New Zealand, but the weather in Hokkaido this Christmas is expected to make it tough going for even the latest technology. Reindeer power could very well triumph over drone power this winter. 

