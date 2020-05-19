Do you use Twitter Analytics? Here's 5 reasons you should

Twitter Analytics isn’t for everyone

Although there is an abundance of valuable information available from it, not many people realise its impact on effective marketing strategies.

RELATED TOPIC: [Infographic] What is the best time to use Twitter when marketing?

Below are five ways executives and entrepreneurs should use Twitter Analytics:

1. Know when it’s time to promote

Once you start regularly monitoring your Twitter Analytics, you’ll be more aware when something has clicked within your audience, and is receiving a large amount of engagement.

When that happens, you’ll notice when it’s worth promoting a piece of content to a wider audience. And since you’ve tested the content with your own audience first, you’ll know your advertising dollars are being spent wisely.

RELATED TOPIC: Why LinkedIn believes marketing will become more important

2. Find your most influential followers.

When you first go to Twitters Analytics, you’ll be taken to a screen that shows your top follower each month. You’ll also be able to see the mention that drove the most engagement.

This information will give you a good place to start if you’re looking for someone to do co-marketing or a joint venture with. It’s also good for Twitter list building, since you may want to add these individuals to private or public lists to engage with them more often.

3. Discover what content creates the most engagement

The Tweets menu inside your Twitter analytics will show you what content is most effective. Which tweets received the most engagement? Which received the most clicks through to your website?

This is invaluable information since it will tell you what content works and what doesn’t.

RELATED TOPIC: 5 ways to improve your content marketing on Facebook

4. Know your audience

This might be the most outstanding feature of Twitters Analytics since it’s where you can show your targeted Twitter following is indeed targeted.

Track your growth over time, see your audience’s top interests and uncover their unique demographics. This will allow you to create and curate content that is tailored specifically for them.

Providing the right content to the right audience is the perfect recipe for high engagement on Twitter.

RELATED TOPIC: [Infographic] Australia. Twitter. 2014. What Happened?

5. Establish that your efforts are working

You can tell if your followers are increasing over time just by looking at your follower count, but that won’t tell you if your engagement is also increasing. A large following without engagement won’t help to acquire any actual business from Twitter.

You can look at specific months or look at a date range of up to 91 days, and can even download the data to review and compare over time. By keeping an eye on these insights, you can prove that all your Twitter efforts are actually paying off.

Source: Social Quant

Let's connect!

Check out the latest edition of Business Review Australia!