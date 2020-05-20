Article
Digital Strategy

China's box office to hit $8.31bn in 2017

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

China’s box office is expected to have increased substantially when 2017’s final figures are added up, to as much as an 11.6% increase from last year, according to the state media authority.

Takings overall have will rise to $8.31bn this year, beating 2016’s 3.7% rise, after a record surge in 2015 of 48.7%.

This year’s growth has been largely due to the successful Chinese patriotic action movie, Wolf Warrior 2 – it has made $845.59mn and is now China’s highest-grossing film. The film features a Chinese hero fighting western mercenaries in Africa.

See also:  

Disney re-jigs operations in Asia 

China's tech giant baidu to launch self-driving bus 

Business review Asia - October edition 

This illustrates the Communist Party’s support for Hollywood-style blockbusters that show the power of a great, rejuvenated China described by Xi Jinping at this year’s Communist Party Congress.

The film was privately financed but it has been supported by the state and was submitted for a 2018 Oscar.

Other films to have boosted the box office include The Fate of the Furious and Never Say Die.

A newly-introduced ticketing fee of 7%, which was introduced this year, has been included in 2017’s figures.  

In 2017 so far, 12 films have already crossed the $100mn threshold in China – last year, this figure was 20 for the full year.

According to Zhang Hongsen, vice minister of the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television: “The rapid development of the film industry has been a big bright sport for China’s culture industry.”

ChinaHollywood Communist Party CongressCinema
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy