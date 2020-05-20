Article
Business Review Asia - October issue now available!

By Olivia Minnock
May 20, 2020
We are pleased to announce our October issue of Business Review Asia magazine is now live for you to enjoy!

This edition is packed full of interesting interviews and features. 

Our lead feature this month is an interview with Joen Van Driel, VP of Oracle Digital Cloud Applications Asia Pacific, who talks to Leila Hawkins about the exciting challenges involved in selling cloud products across the region.

Next, Jess Shanahan discusses the business opportunities associated with nuclear fears in Japan following North Korea’s Missile Tests.

The tech industry in Asia is booming and diversifying, and this month we have brought you a handy list of the top 10 Asian tech companies.

Be sure to look at our exclusive company interviews, including our cover story on PCI Ltd in which Dominic Chan, Senior VP of Operations, speaks about the company’s digital transformation, as well as exclusives with Nordgold, IBM, Proserv and PT. Mora Telematika Indonesia.

We hope you find this issue insightful, and that you enjoy reading it as much as we’ve enjoyed writing it.

As always, we welcome your opinion and feedback on Twitter at @BizRevAsia.

Click here to read the issue in full. 

