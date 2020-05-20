Business Review Asia - October issue now available!

We are pleased to announce our October issue of Business Review Asia magazine is now live for you to enjoy!

This edition is packed full of interesting interviews and features.

Our lead feature this month is an interview with Joen Van Driel, VP of Oracle Digital Cloud Applications Asia Pacific, who talks to Leila Hawkins about the exciting challenges involved in selling cloud products across the region.

Next, Jess Shanahan discusses the business opportunities associated with nuclear fears in Japan following North Korea’s Missile Tests.

The tech industry in Asia is booming and diversifying, and this month we have brought you a handy list of the top 10 Asian tech companies.

Be sure to look at our exclusive company interviews, including our cover story on PCI Ltd in which Dominic Chan, Senior VP of Operations, speaks about the company’s digital transformation, as well as exclusives with Nordgold, IBM, Proserv and PT. Mora Telematika Indonesia.

