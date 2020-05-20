Business Chief ANZ: May issue out now!

The May issue of the ANZ edition of Business Chief is out now!

UnitingCare Queensland is one of Australia’s largest charities. Its key focus is on health and community services, with over 17,000 staff – not including the 9,000 people who volunteer for the organisation.

Now, it’s been transformed from a business which previously operated in silos with fragmented data, to one that takes advantage of the latest technology like AI, IoT and automation to unify its platforms. Behind this transformation is Nina du Thaler, who talked us through the charity’s journey.

Elsewhere, we spoke with Swinburne University of Technology’s CIO, Patrick Ramsden, about the Australian university’s 2025 Strategic Plan. “We want the high school student, alumnus or an existing student to have the best digital experience,” says Ramsden, and this desire translates to a holistic approach to overhauling the student experience with disruptive technologies.

Business Chief examines Sydney, home of the eponymous Opera House. Meanwhile, Asia’s leading universities feature in this month’s Top 10.

Be sure to check out our in-depth company reports on oOh!media, Metro South Health, UnitingCare Queensland, SAP and more.

Read the latest issue.