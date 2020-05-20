Article
Digital Strategy

The August issue of Business Chief ANZ is now live!

By William Smith
May 20, 2020
Welcome to the August issue of Business Chief ANZ...

Welcome to the August issue of Business Chief ANZ! 

The Melbourne-based Victorian Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) features in this month’s Business Chief ANZ. Speaking with Dr Steve Hodgkinson, Chief Information Officer at the government organisation, Business Chief discovers the benefits inherent to his conception of the Platform Agile model. 

“The Platform Agile model is founded on two main ideas. Firstly, you can’t be agile unless you start with a robust, scalable and sustainable platform. Secondly, public cloud service platforms are faster, more secure, more affordable and simply better in all regards than anything a government agency could ever hope to build or own.” 

We also take a look at Only About Children (Oac), an early childhood learning company based in Sydney, to find out how its digital-powered transformation is benefitting children, families and team members thanks to a collaborative effort across the company. 

In this month’s City Focus we take a look at Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, to uncover its role as a transport hub and detail the investment causing a boom in construction. 

Enjoy the issue!

