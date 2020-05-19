California’s Lime launches in Christchurch and Auckland

The California-based scooter company, Lime, has launched operations in New Zealand.

The company has introduced its “smart, affordable mobility” to New Zealand’s Christchurch and Auckland.

The Uber-backed company also has plans to introduce its smart, dock-free scooters to Australia.

“We have carefully considered how to maximise the benefit of our e-scooters in New Zealand,” stated Hank Rowe, New Zealand Lime Launcher.

SEE ALSO:

“The advantage of our e-scooters is they work together with existing public transit by increasing the accessibility of public transport so people can rely less on personal cars.”

“Since its inception Lime has seen exponential uptake of its scooters and is redefining the longstanding model for urban transport.”

Lime claims to have worked closely with the New Zealand Transport Agency and local authorities to ensure all risks and safety concerns have been addressed.

The company will be initially introducing 1,000 scooters to the country – 600 will be distributed across Auckland and 400 across Christchurch.

Lime has set a cap of ultimately reaching 1,000 scooters in Auckland and 700 in Christchurch.